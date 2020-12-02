CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / INRIX Reports Thanksgiving Road Travel Highest Since Start of Pandemic

INRIX Reports Thanksgiving Road Travel Highest Since Start of Pandemic

By Leave a Comment

According to INRIX, travelers hit the road in record numbers the day before Thanksgiving, reaching a vehicle-miles traveled (VMT) of 9% above normal (pre-COVID) levels. To this point, VMT had only reached pre-COVID levels twice, during 4th of July and Labor Day, since the pandemic forced restrictions. The third time this happened, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, topped the list.

INRIX Thankgiving Travel

While many jurisdictions are reimposing travel restrictions, they affected each state differently as travel varied by state and region considerably, with states in the Southern United States seeing the largest surge in VMT according to INRIX.

To measure the change in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey