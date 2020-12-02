INRIX Reports Thanksgiving Road Travel Highest Since Start of Pandemic

According to INRIX, travelers hit the road in record numbers the day before Thanksgiving, reaching a vehicle-miles traveled (VMT) of 9% above normal (pre-COVID) levels. To this point, VMT had only reached pre-COVID levels twice, during 4th of July and Labor Day, since the pandemic forced restrictions. The third time this happened, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, topped the list.

While many jurisdictions are reimposing travel restrictions, they affected each state differently as travel varied by state and region considerably, with states in the Southern United States seeing the largest surge in VMT according to INRIX.

To measure the change in