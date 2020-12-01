Jeremy Rohen Named SVP Strategy and Business Development at Axalta

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) announced that Jeremy Rohen is joining Axalta as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, effective January 18, 2021, and will report to Axalta’s President and CEO, Robert W. Bryant.

“Jeremy will lead our enterprise strategy development and mergers and acquisitions function globally and work with our global business leaders to identify potential partnerships, acquisitions and alternative strategies to drive Axalta’s future growth,” said Bryant. “Jeremy is a world-class M&A leader with experience in transformative deals and has a strong background in strategy development. He will work closely with our business leadership to accelerate