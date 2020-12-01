CollisionWeek

Jeremy Rohen Named SVP Strategy and Business Development at Axalta

By Leave a Comment

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) announced that Jeremy Rohen is joining Axalta as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, effective January 18, 2021, and will report to Axalta’s President and CEO, Robert W. Bryant.

Axalta logo“Jeremy will lead our enterprise strategy development and mergers and acquisitions function globally and work with our global business leaders to identify potential partnerships, acquisitions and alternative strategies to drive Axalta’s future growth,” said Bryant.  “Jeremy is a world-class M&A leader with experience in transformative deals and has a strong background in strategy development. He will work closely with our business leadership to accelerate

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

