CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Casey Crocker Named Director of National Sales for Western US at ProColor Collision

Casey Crocker Named Director of National Sales for Western US at ProColor Collision

By Leave a Comment

ProColor Collision announced the appointment of Casey Crocker as Director of National Sales for the Western United States to secure existing and new business through insurance and broker channels.

Casey Crocker has been named Director of National Sales for the Western United States at ProColor Collision.

In this role, Crocker will work with insurance carriers and fleet companies to promote the growth of the ProColor Collision brand across the US. He will help drive revenue for the network and ensure the ProColor brand becomes a repairer of choice nationally. He will also be responsible for managing existing clients to ensure

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey