CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CAPA Approves New Standard for Replica Wheels

CAPA Approves New Standard for Replica Wheels

By Leave a Comment

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) announced the approval of CAPA Standard 901 for replica wheels. The standard applies to wheels made by independent manufacturers as a cost-effective replacement for damaged products. It contains requirements for construction quality, performance, markings, materials, dimensions, and appearance to ensure the aftermarket part is comparable to the car company service part.

CAPA logoAccording to CAPA, different manufacturing processes may result in variations in wheel durability. When restoring vehicles to pre-accident condition, it is important to use a wheel with performance comparable to that of the original wheel. Because less expensive alternatives may mean lower quality,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey