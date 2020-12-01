CAPA Approves New Standard for Replica Wheels

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) announced the approval of CAPA Standard 901 for replica wheels. The standard applies to wheels made by independent manufacturers as a cost-effective replacement for damaged products. It contains requirements for construction quality, performance, markings, materials, dimensions, and appearance to ensure the aftermarket part is comparable to the car company service part.

According to CAPA, different manufacturing processes may result in variations in wheel durability. When restoring vehicles to pre-accident condition, it is important to use a wheel with performance comparable to that of the original wheel. Because less expensive alternatives may mean lower quality,