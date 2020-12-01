AASP-MN AWAIR Program Webinar Available on Demand

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced its Creating an AWAIR Program for Your Shop webinar is now available on-demand.

All automotive repair facilities in Minnesota are required to have A Workplace Accident and Injury Reduction (AWAIR) program. Minnesota OSHA has been out since July enforcing and citing violations of the AWAIR standard.

The program is presented by Carol & Janet Keyes, Complete Health, Environmental & Safety Services (CHESS). Webinar attendees will learn the purpose and requirements of the AWAIR standard and begin developing a customized program for their own shop. Registration includes a 20-minute phone consultation