Polish Insurer PZU Partners with Tractable for AI Auto Damage Analysis

PZU, the largest financial institution in Central and Eastern Europe, is using artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance how it reviews its car insurance claims across Poland.

PZU handles nearly 500,000 motor damage claims per year. Before implementing AI, Poland’s largest insurer was performing a detailed review of around 20% of its motor claims that are handled by collision repair facilities, the remaining body shop cases were approved with simplified control.

Now, the AI solutions, provided by the tech company Tractable, allow PZU to check in detail nearly all of the body shop claims it processes, in real time. The algorithms