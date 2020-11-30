Ford and I-CAR Expand Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Collision Repair Training Offering

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the launch of a new series of expanded training surrounding Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) with Ford Motor Company. These courses are specifically designed to provide the industry with an overview of electrified vehicles and safety considerations, as well as specific information on current and future planned Ford and Lincoln HEV/BEV vehicles, including the new 2021 Mustang Mach-E.

Eight new HEV and BEV training courses will now be required as part of the OEM’s ongoing effort to provide Ford Certified Collision Network (FCCN) shops the tools, training,