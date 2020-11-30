AASP/NJ Assists Members with License Renewals

With COVID-19 dramatically affecting collision repair businesses in New Jersey over the past several months, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has been actively assisting several shops in ensuring that their auto body licenses will be renewed for the next two years.

In July, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) contacted the association to discuss the need for shops to file their renewal applications by September 30. The Commission followed up in mid-September by providing AASP/NJ a list of businesses that had not yet fulfilled the requirements for renewal. The association took immediate action, with