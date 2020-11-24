Vehicle Manufacturer Association Sues to Block Massachusetts Right to Repair Amendments

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation alleges updated Right to Repair law violates motor vehicle safety regulations and is an unlawful taking of manufacturers’ intellectual property under the U.S. Constitution.

The association representing manufacturers producing nearly 99 percent of cars and light trucks sold in the U.S. filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts seeking injunctions to prevent the Commonwealth’s updated Right to Repair law from taking affect next month. On November 3, more than 75% of voters in Massachusetts voted yes on Ballot Question 1 that proposed to amend the existing Right to