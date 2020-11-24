CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Kemper to Acquire American Access for $370 Million

Kemper to Acquire American Access for $370 Million

By Leave a Comment

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced that it has an agreement to acquire American Access Casualty Company and its related captive insurance agency, Newins Insurance Agency Holdings, LLC, and its subsidiaries (AAC), in a cash transaction valued at $370 million. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Kemper LogoAAC, headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., provides specialty private passenger auto insurance in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada and Texas. AAC wrote over $370 million of direct premiums in 2019 through a network of approximately 500 independent agents and over 110

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey