Kemper to Acquire American Access for $370 Million

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced that it has an agreement to acquire American Access Casualty Company and its related captive insurance agency, Newins Insurance Agency Holdings, LLC, and its subsidiaries (AAC), in a cash transaction valued at $370 million. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

AAC, headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., provides specialty private passenger auto insurance in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada and Texas. AAC wrote over $370 million of direct premiums in 2019 through a network of approximately 500 independent agents and over 110