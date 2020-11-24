CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Enterprise Holdings Pledges $120 Million to Advance Social and Racial Equity, Fight Hunger

Enterprise Holdings Pledges $120 Million to Advance Social and Racial Equity, Fight Hunger

By Leave a Comment

Enterprise Holdings, through the Enterprise Holdings Foundation announced a new five-year, $55 million commitment to organizations that advance social and racial equity in communities around the world.

Enterprise Holdings LogoThe company’s new initiative, Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward, will increase Respect, Opportunity, Achievement and Diversity (ROAD) for youth and families by addressing three social and racial equity gaps in need of urgent attention: early childhood development, youth health and wellness, and career and college preparation.

“Diversity, inclusion and strengthening the communities where we operate have been part of our guiding principles for more than 60 years,” said Enterprise Holdings Foundation President Carolyn Kindle

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey