Car-O-Liner Structural Repair Equipment Approved for Mercedes-Benz USA

Car-O-Liner announced that Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) has approved Car-O-Liner structural repair equipment and tools for use in Mercedes Certified Collision Centers. The recommended products include the BenchRack 5500, 6300, EVO Fixturing and Vision X3 measuring. 

Car-O-Liner logo“Our entire team is excited to be a part of the MBUSA Certified Collision Center Program,” said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner. “Proper OEM certified repair solutions are of paramount importance to the company. The team is proud to provide equipment with the distinct capabilities of repairing Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and vans.”

“We are pleased Car-O-Liner joined the MBUSA Certified Collision Program earning

