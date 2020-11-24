Car-O-Liner Structural Repair Equipment Approved for Mercedes-Benz USA

Car-O-Liner announced that Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) has approved Car-O-Liner structural repair equipment and tools for use in Mercedes Certified Collision Centers. The recommended products include the BenchRack 5500, 6300, EVO Fixturing and Vision X3 measuring.

“Our entire team is excited to be a part of the MBUSA Certified Collision Center Program,” said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner. “Proper OEM certified repair solutions are of paramount importance to the company. The team is proud to provide equipment with the distinct capabilities of repairing Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and vans.”

“We are pleased Car-O-Liner joined the MBUSA Certified Collision Program earning