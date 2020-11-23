Farmers Group in Talks to Acquire MetLife’s U.S. Property-Casualty Business

Zurich confirms reports its U.S. subsidiary is exploring acquisition of 16th largest auto insurer in the U.S.
Zurich Insurance Group announced its U.S.-based subsidiary Farmers Group, Inc. is in talks with Metlife over a possible acquisition of MetLife’s U.S. property and casualty insurance business. The announcement came after reports regarding a potential transaction with MetLife emerged in the press.
According to the statement, “Zurich confirms it is in discussions to acquire MetLife’s U.S. P&C business. Zurich subsidiary, Farmers Group, Inc., is proposing to acquire the business in conjunction with the Farmers Exchanges.”
“The terms of any transaction are subject to
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.