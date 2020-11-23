CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Farmers Group in Talks to Acquire MetLife’s U.S. Property-Casualty Business

Farmers Group in Talks to Acquire MetLife’s U.S. Property-Casualty Business

By Leave a Comment

Zurich confirms reports its U.S. subsidiary is exploring acquisition of 16th largest auto insurer in the U.S.

Zurich Insurance Group announced its U.S.-based subsidiary Farmers Group, Inc. is in talks with Metlife over a possible acquisition of MetLife’s U.S. property and casualty insurance business. The announcement came after reports regarding a potential transaction with MetLife emerged in the press.

Farmers and MetLife Discuss Acquisition

According to the statement, “Zurich confirms it is in discussions to acquire MetLife’s U.S. P&C business. Zurich subsidiary, Farmers Group, Inc., is proposing to acquire the business in conjunction with the Farmers Exchanges.”

“The terms of any transaction are subject to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey