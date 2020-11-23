Collision Repair Education Foundation Virtual Golf Fundraiser Open

The Collision Repair Industry Foundation opened its 30-day National Virtual Golf Fundraiser last Friday. Announced in October, the Foundation is partnering with 90 I-CAR Volunteer Committees on the nationwide winter virtual golf fundraiser, exclusively sponsored by PPG Automotive. The event will run through Sunday, December 20.

More information and registration are available online at the Foundation website.

The event will be a private tournament within TopGolf’s online game, and golfers will be able to play an unlimited number of rounds of virtual golf during those 30 days, while viewing an in-game leaderboard to see how they are doing compared to others golfing from around the country.

To help raise additional funds for local collision school programs, when paying their $25 registration fee online, golfers will be able to select one of the 90 participating I-CAR volunteer committees and $20 of their registration fee will be reinvested into collision schools in that specific market.