CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association Calls for Right to Repair Legislation to Include Telematics

Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association Calls for Right to Repair Legislation to Include Telematics

By Leave a Comment

The Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association (AAAA) says Australia should follow the lead of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the U.S. and include telematics in the draft legislation expected soon that will require vehicle manufacturers to share all motor vehicle service and repair information.

Massachusetts voters approved amendments to amend the Commonwealth’s Right to Repair law on Election Day in early November. Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association logoKnown as Right to Repair, the draft legislation in Australia is expected to be introduced before Christmas by Federal Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar.

The CEO of the AAAA, Stuart Charity, said including telematics in the draft legislation will help

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey