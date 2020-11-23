Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association Calls for Right to Repair Legislation to Include Telematics

The Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association (AAAA) says Australia should follow the lead of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the U.S. and include telematics in the draft legislation expected soon that will require vehicle manufacturers to share all motor vehicle service and repair information.

Massachusetts voters approved amendments to amend the Commonwealth’s Right to Repair law on Election Day in early November. Known as Right to Repair, the draft legislation in Australia is expected to be introduced before Christmas by Federal Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar.

The CEO of the AAAA, Stuart Charity, said including telematics in the draft legislation will help