ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo April 30-May 1

The Automotive Service Association and its network of ASA Affiliates across the United States will host their first multi-day virtual conference and expo on April 30 – May 1, 2021.

ASA X50 Uniting Our Voice, Uniting our Industry will create a diverse training lineup of courses and instructors that will provide ASA members and attendees with a high-tech learning experience and virtual expo that promises to be a unique experience for shop owners, technicians, service writers and managers in the automotive repair and collision repair sectors.

“In working with our affiliates, ASA’s primary interest with this virtual conference and expo