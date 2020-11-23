CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo April 30-May 1

ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo April 30-May 1

By Leave a Comment

The Automotive Service Association and its network of ASA Affiliates across the United States will host their first multi-day virtual conference and expo on April 30 – May 1, 2021.

Automotive Service Association logoASA X50 Uniting Our Voice, Uniting our Industry will create a diverse training lineup of courses and instructors that will provide ASA members and attendees with a high-tech learning experience and virtual expo that promises to be a unique experience for shop owners, technicians, service writers and managers in the automotive repair and collision repair sectors.

“In working with our affiliates, ASA’s primary interest with this virtual conference and expo

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey