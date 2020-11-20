Treasury and IRS Issue Guidance Clarifying Deductibility of Expenses For Businesses that Received a PPP Loan

The U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released guidance clarifying the tax treatment of expenses where a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan has not been forgiven by the end of the year the loan was received.
Since businesses are not taxed on the proceeds of a forgiven PPP loan, the expenses are not deductible. This results in neither a tax benefit nor tax harm since the taxpayer has not paid anything out of pocket.
If a business reasonably believes that a PPP loan will be forgiven in the future, expenses related to the loan are not deductible, whether
