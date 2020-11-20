Collision Repair Education Foundation Executive Director Clark Plucinski to Retire

Board launches search campaign for new executive director.
The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that Clark Plucinski, executive director of the non-profit dedicated to supporting collision repair educational programs, schools, and students to create qualified, entry-level employees and connect them with an array of career opportunities, intends to retire. The Foundation is launching a search campaign for a new Executive Director.
Since its inception in 1991, the Collision
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Comments
dyoung00020300 says
What a great career of helping young people, collision repairers, and the industry at large. DY 11/20/20