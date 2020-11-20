CollisionWeek

Collision Repair Education Foundation Executive Director Clark Plucinski to Retire

Board launches search campaign for new executive director.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that Clark Plucinski, executive director of the non-profit dedicated to supporting collision repair educational programs, schools, and students to create qualified, entry-level employees and connect them with an array of career opportunities, intends to retire. The Foundation is launching a search campaign for a new Executive Director.

Since its inception in 1991, the Collision

