General Motors Returns to Auto Insurance Business with OnStar Insurance

Vehicle manufacturer seeks to transform auto insurance new digital insurance experience with partner American Family.

General Motors announced it was returning to the auto insurance business after more than a decade absence with the launch of Onstar Insurance. GM’s new insurance agency, OnStar Insurance Services, will be the exclusive agent for OnStar Insurance and the insurance policies sold t will be underwritten and issued by member companies of American Family Mutual Insurance Company.

The auto insurance will initially be available to GM employees who reside in Arizona this quarter and will expand to additional markets and the general public in