Classic Collision Acquires Seven Pride Auto Body Locations in Southern California

Classic Collision, LLC, the multi-site collision repair operator based in Atlanta, announced its expansion into the West Coast with the acquisition of all seven Pride Auto Body locations in Southern California. These are Classic Collision’s first locations in California. The Company now operates 54 centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, and California.

Pride Auto Body is a 37-year old automotive collision repair business that has built a strong reputation in Southern California by offering high quality service and developing strong national relationships with OEMs and Dealerships.

“Pride is the dominant player in the San Fernando region, and by moving