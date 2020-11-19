Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Wisconsin

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Oshkosh, Wisc. The new Gerber Collision & Glass repair center previously operated as Tony’s Auto Collision Center and has served the market from this location for 23 years. Oshkosh is located where the Fox River enters Lake Winnebago and is the county seat for Winnebago County, Wisconsin. The Oshkosh repair center is approximately 45 miles north of the Boyd Group’s existing location in Beaver Dam.

“The acquisition of this repair center strengthens our mission to provide high-quality repairs to customers and insurance partners in the Wisconsin region,”