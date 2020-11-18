CollisionWeek

Wesco Group Acquires PBE Distributor in San Jose

The Wesco Group announced that it has acquired Cook’s Automotive PBE business. Cook’s Automotive has been serving customers in the San Jose, Calif. market for over 100 years. The owner Heinz Bartels will continue to operate his parts business and will be retiring in the future. The PBE team at Cook’s will be joining the Wesco team in the Bay Area.

Wesco Group logo“We welcome Cook’s Automotive PBE to the team. We will service customers out of our existing San Jose location. Customers will continue to receive best-in-class service with resources across an expanded organization. We look forward to continuing our many

