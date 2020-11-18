Mark Sanders Named CEO at Caliber

Steve Grimshaw moves to Full Time Executive Chairman.

Caliber announced that its current President and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Sanders, will succeed longtime CEO Steve Grimshaw effective January 1, 2021. Steve Grimshaw will move to full time Executive Chairman at this time.

Sanders has spent his entire career in the automotive industry and joined Caliber Collision in 1997 as they expanded their operations into Texas. Sander’s extensive operational knowledge and leadership experience coupled with his commitment to Caliber’s purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life has allowed him