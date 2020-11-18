Gasoline Consumption Up Over 5% on Week Ending November 6 Compared to Previous Week

The four-week moving average remains over 10% below year ago levels.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gasoline consumption for the week ending November 6 was up versus the previous week and the four-week moving average remained below the 10% level compared to last year.

The weekly gasoline consumption statistic is an indicator of traffic volume that influences auto physical damage claims.

For the week ending November 6, gasoline consumption was up 5.1% versus the previous week, the largest weekly increase since the week of August 21. The is the second increase in the