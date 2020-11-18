Fix Auto USA Adds First Collision Repair Center to Network in Oklahoma

Fix Auto USA announced it has entered its 13th state, Oklahoma, with the addition of Fix Auto Jenks in Tulsa. Oklahoma joins Ohio and Utah as new states to welcome the Fix Auto USA brand in 2020, following Minnesota and Idaho in 2019. Fix Auto USA also operates in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

“As the inaugural franchise location in the Tulsa, Oklahoma market, it’s an honor to welcome Fix Auto Jenks to the Fix Auto USA family of high-performing operators,” stated Fix Auto USA President Paul Gange. “Entering Oklahoma is continued indication that operators who