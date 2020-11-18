Crash Champions Announces Four Collision Repair Center Acquisitions

Firm now has 50 locations in Central U.S. and California.

Crash Champions, LLC announced the acquisition of French Davis Collision, Inc. in Missouri, Arnold’s Auto Body, Inc. in Iowa, Fred Rieser Auto Body, Inc. in Ohio, and Open 7 Days Auto Body, Inc. in California, strengthening its existing market presence in the greater Columbus (OH), Springfield (MO) and Southern California markets, while gaining a first and important foothold into Iowa.

These four acquisitions six other acquisitions in 2020, including Southern California-based Pacific Elite and Fountain Valley Bodyworks.

Crash Champions’ footprint now includes 50 total locations with 13 locations in the