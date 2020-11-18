CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Crash Champions Announces Four Collision Repair Center Acquisitions

Crash Champions Announces Four Collision Repair Center Acquisitions

By Leave a Comment

Firm now has 50 locations in Central U.S. and California.

Crash Champions, LLC announced the acquisition of French Davis Collision, Inc. in Missouri, Arnold’s Auto Body, Inc. in Iowa, Fred Rieser Auto Body, Inc. in Ohio, and Open 7 Days Auto Body, Inc. in California, strengthening its existing market presence in the greater Columbus (OH), Springfield (MO) and Southern California markets, while gaining a first and important foothold into Iowa.  

Crash Champions logoThese four acquisitions six other acquisitions in 2020, including Southern California-based Pacific Elite and Fountain Valley Bodyworks.

Crash Champions’ footprint now includes 50 total locations with 13 locations in the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey