CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Acquires Six Collision Repair Centers in Georgia

Classic Collision Acquires Six Collision Repair Centers in Georgia

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC announced its second multi-shop acquisition in the last two weeks with the acquisition of all six Elite Auto Collision locations in the Georgia market. Classic Collision now operates 54 centers in 5 states.

Classic Collision Inc. logoElite Auto Collision has served the Georgia market since 1994 and their customers have come to rely on their professionalism and high-quality repair standards.

“Our goal has been to be the most trusted and referred resource for our customer’s collision repairs, and by joining the Classic Collision team, we will be well positioned to continue our growth opportunities,” said Shane Steele, former owner of

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey