Classic Collision Acquires Six Collision Repair Centers in Georgia

Classic Collision, LLC announced its second multi-shop acquisition in the last two weeks with the acquisition of all six Elite Auto Collision locations in the Georgia market. Classic Collision now operates 54 centers in 5 states.

Elite Auto Collision has served the Georgia market since 1994 and their customers have come to rely on their professionalism and high-quality repair standards.

“Our goal has been to be the most trusted and referred resource for our customer’s collision repairs, and by joining the Classic Collision team, we will be well positioned to continue our growth opportunities,” said Shane Steele, former owner of