Collision Industry Foundation Announces December 1 Virtual Magic Show Fundraisers

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced their first-ever virtual entertainment experience, offering collision repair industry supporters a fun-filled night of magic and impossible mind-reading that’s also a fundraising event for the organization.

World-renowned Chicago magician, Dennis Watkins, will perform his virtual magic show for two exclusive CIF audiences on Giving Tuesday, December 1, the global day designated to encourage generosity.

The ticket price for this magical experience is just $65 and admits 1 household/group on a single screen, regardless of group size. So have the whole family gather around and enjoy the show! Invite your friends and neighbors to register, too, and you can all enjoy this wonderful virtual experience.

The two CIF magic shows will be held back-to-back to provide convenient time options nationwide.

Tickets are available at the links below for shows at the following times on December 1:

Only 100 tickets will be sold for each time slot, so early registration is encouraged.

Dennis is a third-generation magician who has been performing in downtown Chicago for the past 10 years, and he has now created an all-new virtual magic show designed for group and family viewing at home. He has perfected the art of making every audience feel special and his online Zoom magic show creates a personal, interactive experience for every guest.

AirPro Diagnostics has sponsored both shows for this magical night allowing CIF to benefit with all money raised going directly to the CIF disaster relief fund.