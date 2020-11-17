CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CenterOak Partners Forms New Collision Repair Company

CenterOak Partners Forms New Collision Repair Company

By Leave a Comment

Private equity firm establishes collision repair platform with 20 locations in Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan.

CenterOak Partners LLC, a Dallas, Texas-based private equity firm, today announced the formation of CollisionRight, Inc. a new, regional multi-shop operator of auto body repair services in the Central U.S. CenterOak’s investment will provide capital to support the growth of the newly formed entity. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CenterOak Partners Establishes Collision Right

CollisionRight, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, recently established a network of 20 facilities located in Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan. CollisionRight shops repair over 20,000 cars a year and maintain strong relationships with insurance carriers through

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey