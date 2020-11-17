CenterOak Partners Forms New Collision Repair Company

Private equity firm establishes collision repair platform with 20 locations in Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan.

CenterOak Partners LLC, a Dallas, Texas-based private equity firm, today announced the formation of CollisionRight, Inc. a new, regional multi-shop operator of auto body repair services in the Central U.S. CenterOak’s investment will provide capital to support the growth of the newly formed entity. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CollisionRight, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, recently established a network of 20 facilities located in Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan. CollisionRight shops repair over 20,000 cars a year and maintain strong relationships with insurance carriers through