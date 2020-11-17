CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Lancaster, California

CARSTAR announced the addition of CARSTAR Westside Collision, an 11,000 sq. ft. collision repair center located at 801 West Avenue K in Lancaster, Calif, to its network of independently-owned repair facilities.

Sarkis Zhamkochian, owner of CARSTAR Westside Collision, has been involved in the collision repair industry for over 20 years with insurance carriers. Looking to move to the repair side of things, Zhamkochian decided to join the CARSTAR family.

“Having been in the industry for so long, I have always wanted to buy my own facility,” says Sarkis Zhamkochian, owner, CARSTAR Westside Collision. “Our team here is a group of