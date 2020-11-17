CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Automotive Recyclers Celebrate Massachusetts Right to Repair Victory

Automotive Recyclers Celebrate Massachusetts Right to Repair Victory

By Leave a Comment

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) congratulated the voters in Massachusetts along with all the individuals, businesses, and organizations that worked tirelessly to get Massachusetts’s updated Right to Repair Ballot Measure passed. The ballot initiative passed with 75% approval, which the association says shows that Massachusetts voters recognized the need to give consumers the right to access their vehicles’ data via telematics.

ARA logoARA has been a longtime member of the Right to Repair Coalition along with other ARA members such as the Automotive Recyclers of Massachusetts and LKQ Corporation. The Right to Repair Coalition has been the group spearheading the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey