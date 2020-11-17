Automotive Recyclers Celebrate Massachusetts Right to Repair Victory

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) congratulated the voters in Massachusetts along with all the individuals, businesses, and organizations that worked tirelessly to get Massachusetts’s updated Right to Repair Ballot Measure passed. The ballot initiative passed with 75% approval, which the association says shows that Massachusetts voters recognized the need to give consumers the right to access their vehicles’ data via telematics.

ARA has been a longtime member of the Right to Repair Coalition along with other ARA members such as the Automotive Recyclers of Massachusetts and LKQ Corporation. The Right to Repair Coalition has been the group spearheading the