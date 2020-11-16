Phil Southard and Scott Krohn Join Quality Collision Group Leadership Team and Board of Directors

Quality Collision Group, the new private-equity-backed collision repair facility operator that was announced in October, has added two experienced executives to its leadership team.

Phil Southard has been named Chief Financial Officer, and longtime industry veteran Scott Krohn joins the organization’s Board of Directors.

“This is an exciting moment for the Quality Collision Group team,” said CEO Jerod Guerin. “Our brand is built upon a foundation of excellence, and that extends to the standard of leadership we aim to attract to our business. Phil Southard and Scott Krohn are pivotal additions to our leadership, as we embark