KSI Auto Parts Adds New Location in Wisconsin

KSI Auto Parts, a distributor of aftermarket automotive collision parts has opened its newest location in Pewaukee, Wisc. The new facility is the 24th location for KSI nationally and expands their service area to over 1,000 new customers in Wisconsin. With the new location, KSI now operates in 15 states in the Midwest, Southeast, Northwest and East Coast.

Customers will have access to over 20,000 part numbers available for next day delivery, 5 days a week.

Orders can