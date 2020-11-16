GM Recalls Chevrolet Bolt Recall for Battery Fire Risk, Says Vehicles Should Be Parked Outside Until Repaired

General Motors and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) said owners of some MY 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles should park their cars outside and away from homes until their vehicles have been repaired, due to a new recall for the risk of fire from their battery packs.

GM has issued a recall of 50,932 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles for the potential of an unattended fire in the high-voltage battery pack underneath