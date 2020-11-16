Fix Auto UK Acquires Eighth Company Owned Collision Repair Center

Fix Auto UK announced the purchase of Station Garage in Castleford, West Yorkshire, from founders Brian and Ann Frost who are retiring from the industry.

The 10,000 sq. ft. facility is the eighth addition to its portfolio of company-owned collision repair centers and the third in Yorkshire. It will operate as Fix Auto Castleford.

Speaking about the latest acquisition, Fix Auto UK’s Managing Director Ian Pugh, said: “Establishing Fix Auto Castleford is the continued execution of our strategy to create scale either by organic growth with new franchisees or via acquisition. The business sits perfectly between our repair centers in