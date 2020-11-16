Brad Crawford Elected to AASP/NJ Board of Directors

During its recent virtual Annual Meeting, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) elected Brad Crawford of Livingston Collision, Inc. in Livingston, N.J. to its Board of Directors.

“It’s an honor,” Crawford commented. “I was excited just to be nominated [to the Board], so being elected was just great. It is nice to be a part of a unified front in an industry where it kind of feels like we are all on an isolated island until you get to