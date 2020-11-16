Brad Crawford Elected to AASP/NJ Board of Directors

During its recent virtual Annual Meeting, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) elected Brad Crawford of Livingston Collision, Inc. in Livingston, N.J. to its Board of Directors.
“It’s an honor,” Crawford commented. “I was excited just to be nominated [to the Board], so being elected was just great. It is nice to be a part of a unified front in an industry where it kind of feels like we are all on an isolated island until you get to
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.