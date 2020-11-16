AASP-MN Announces Partnership with CARS Cooperative

Association members will receive discounts through CARS Connection Plus. CARS works with nearly 700 collision repair shops in 31 states.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers on Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced that it has entered into an alliance agreement with the Collision Automotive Repair Services, Inc. (CARS) Cooperative to increase members’ buying power. Benefits of the CARS Cooperative will automatically be included with AASP-MN membership at no additional cost.

Under the new agreement, AASP-MN members automatically become part of CARS Connection Plus, which offers a slew of special rates and discounts. Participating vendors include I-CAR, Norton, Carborundum, Wurth, FindPigtails, Hertz, Axalta