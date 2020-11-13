Uni-Select Reports Third Quarter Sales Down 12.3%

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) today reported its sales for the third quarter ended September 30 were $395.352 million, down 12.3% from 450.758 million in the third quarter of 2019. Sales for the nine month period were $1.105 billion, down 16.7% from $1.327 billion in the first nine months of 2019.

Sales sequentially improved month-over-month from April to September and the company saw an upturn in key metrics in all three of its business units.

The company generated an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $30.8 million for the quarter which was impacted by special items for restructuring and