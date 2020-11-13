CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Research / Collision Claims Declined Over 35% in Second Quarter Compared to 2019

Collision Claims Declined Over 35% in Second Quarter Compared to 2019

By Leave a Comment

Coronavirus lockdowns in the U.S. dramatically impacted quarterly claims and losses in the first half of 2020. Earned car years, however, continued to grow.

The latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS) quantifies the historic impact of coronavirus lockdowns on private passenger collision claims and losses during the second quarter of 2020 compared to the previous year.

Collision coverage claims for second quarter of 2020 were down 36.3% compared to the second quarter of 2019 as large parts of the country were under strict stay at home orders. The second quarter result follows

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey