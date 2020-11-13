Collision Claims Declined Over 35% in Second Quarter Compared to 2019

Coronavirus lockdowns in the U.S. dramatically impacted quarterly claims and losses in the first half of 2020. Earned car years, however, continued to grow.

The latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS) quantifies the historic impact of coronavirus lockdowns on private passenger collision claims and losses during the second quarter of 2020 compared to the previous year.

Collision coverage claims for second quarter of 2020 were down 36.3% compared to the second quarter of 2019 as large parts of the country were under strict stay at home orders. The second quarter result follows