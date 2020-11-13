I-CAR Introduces New All-Inclusive Package to Help Collision Repair Shops Achieve Gold Class

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the launch of Get to Gold Class, an all-inclusive package customized for shops working toward I-CAR Gold Class recognition.

The Get to Gold Class package features a customized training prescription based on shop size and existing knowledge-base, turnover protection considerations, flexible payment options and discounts, and a simplified “one-stop” enrollment process.

“Gold Class represents the highest levels of training commitment in the industry – training that has become increasingly critical amid an era of advanced vehicle repairs, including Advanced Driver Assisted Systems (ADAS) and Hybrid and EV (Electric Vehicle) considerations,” said