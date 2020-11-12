Safelite Acquires Lee & Cates Glass Auto Glass Division

The Safelite Group announced the acquisition of the Lee & Cates Glass auto glass business. The transaction was completed on Friday, November 6.

Lee & Cates Glass was founded in 1926 by brothers-in-law Thomas D. Lee Sr. and Raymond H. Cates in Jacksonville, Fla. The company grew into a full-service glass business with locations throughout Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia and has remained family-owned since its inception.

“We’re honored to welcome associates from Lee & Cates to our business,” said Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group. “Like Safelite, they have a rich history steeped in a commitment and