CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Safelite Acquires Lee & Cates Glass Auto Glass Division

Safelite Acquires Lee & Cates Glass Auto Glass Division

By Leave a Comment

The Safelite Group announced the acquisition of the Lee & Cates Glass auto glass business. The transaction was completed on Friday, November 6.

Safelite Group logoLee & Cates Glass was founded in 1926 by brothers-in-law Thomas D. Lee Sr. and Raymond H. Cates in Jacksonville, Fla. The company grew into a full-service glass business with locations throughout Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia and has remained family-owned since its inception.

“We’re honored to welcome associates from Lee & Cates to our business,” said Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group. “Like Safelite, they have a rich history steeped in a commitment and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey