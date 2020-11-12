CollisionWeek

Copart Opens New Location in North Carolina

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) opened a new location in Lumberton, North Carolina, consisting of 89 acres.

copart logo“We’re happy to offer a new location in North Carolina for our buyers and sellers,” said Copart President Jeff Liaw. “We are delighted to continue the expansion of our global network of facilities to better serve our customers. We thank the Copart team members whose hard work enable our growth.”

“Copart Lumberton is a large state-of-the art facility, located just three miles from Interstate 95 in southern North Carolina,” said Copart Lumberton General Manager Dave Morris. “We look forward to serving the wonderful community of

