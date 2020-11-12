CCC Reports October Repairable Auto Claims Down Nearly 20%

The October result is an improvement from September.

According to the latest CCC Auto Claims Snapshot covering October 2020, repairable appraisal counts in October were nearly 20% lower last year. This was an improvement from September, when repairable appraisal counts were down 22.7%. According to CCC, year-to-date repairable appraisal counts are still down nearly 22% versus the first 10 months of 2019.

Only two states saw a slight uptick in repairable appraisal counts in October, South Dakota (up 3%) and Louisiana (up 8%), as severe weather increased claims.

CCC reported that South Dakota was one of several states in