CCC Reports October Repairable Auto Claims Down Nearly 20%

The October result is an improvement from September.
According to the latest CCC Auto Claims Snapshot covering October 2020, repairable appraisal counts in October were nearly 20% lower last year. This was an improvement from September, when repairable appraisal counts were down 22.7%. According to CCC, year-to-date repairable appraisal counts are still down nearly 22% versus the first 10 months of 2019.
Only two states saw a slight uptick in repairable appraisal counts in October, South Dakota (up 3%) and Louisiana (up 8%), as severe weather increased claims.
CCC reported that South Dakota was one of several states in
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.