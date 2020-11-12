Boyd Group Reports Third Quarter Sales Down 10.3%

Same stores sales were down 15% as pandemic continues to impact driving.

Boyd Group Services Inc. announced sales for the third quarter ending September 30 decreased by 10.3% to CA$508.3 million ($386.9 million) from CA$567.0 million ($431.6 million) in the same period of 2019, including same-store sales decreases of 15.0%, with Canada having a greater negative impact due to the slower economic reopening after coronavirus-related shutdowns.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 9.2% to CA$84.5 million ($64.3 million), including, CA$9.9 million ($7.5 million) of Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS), compared with Adjusted EBITDA of CA$77.4 million