Automotive Body Parts Association Announces 2021 Annual Meeting April 13-16 in Nashville

The 2021 Annual Meeting & Trade show of the Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) will be held April 13-16 at the Renaissance Hotel located in Nashville, Tenn. The event is a gathering of aftermarket parts manufacturers, distributors, insurance industry executives, and collision repair companies.

In addition to the ABPA’s organizational business meetings, the event will feature keynote speakers who will discuss relative industry topics as well as breakout educational sessions.

More details and online registration for the event is available online.

Attendees can reserve a hotel package that includes a room rate of $252 per night.

“Our 2019 Convention held in Fort Lauderdale was yet another success with a tremendous turnout and record sponsorship,” said Ed Salamy, Executive Director of the ABPA. “With the unfortunate circumstances of our 2020 convention being cancelled due to the pandemic, the upcoming ABPA convention is already being met with eager anticipation from past attendees. Per usual, we will have an exciting lineup of events in one of the greatest entertainment locations in the US.”