OEConnection Acquires Summit Consulting International

The acquisition enhances OECs ability to leverage data and deliver increased value to customers.

OEConnection (OEC) announced today that it has acquired Summit Consulting Int’l, Inc. (SCI), a business intelligence (BI) consulting and solutions provider to the automotive industry. In addition to dealer fixed operations and body shop consulting, training and OEM-certification services, Summit offers software for dealers to understand the buying habits of wholesale parts customers and software tools for service department performance management and collision repair centers production management.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, SCI is known for using data to help their clients increase sales, improve customer satisfaction