Nick Daurio Elected Secretary of Automotive Recyclers Association

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced that Nick Daurio of Daurio Auto Truck Inc. in Pueblo, Colo. was unanimously approved by the membership to join the ARA Executive Committee as Secretary for 2020-2021. Daurio was nominated to the position in July.

“It is my extreme pleasure to serve ARA as incoming Secretary,” said Daurio. “I am very humbled and honored to join such a great team of leaders alongside Scott Robertson, Marty Hollingshead, Shan McMillon and Jonathan Morrow.”

Daurio Auto Truck has been part of the Pueblo community since 1957, when Nick’s father, John Daurio, entered the automotive business.