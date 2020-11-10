Fix Auto USA Adds Six New Collision Repair Centers to Franchise Network

Fix Auto USA announced the addition of six franchise collision repair centers to its network. These locations allow Fix Auto USA deeper penetration in the existing markets of Phoenix, Northern and Southern California, and San Diego.
The independently owned and operated collision repair centers include:
- Fix Auto Avondale (Avondale, Ariz.) – Owned and operated by Troy Buck
- Fix Auto Los Angeles – Koreatown (Los Angeles, Calif.) – Owned and operated by Eddie Kwon
- Fix Auto Phoenix – City Center (Phoenix, Ariz.) – Owned and operated by Danny Weyand
- Fix Auto Santee (Santee, Calif.) – Co-owned and operated by Alex Doria,
