Certified Collision Group Adds 23 Collision Repair Centers to Network in October

The Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced today the addition of 23 new collision repair centers to its network in October.

“This is our second largest growth month in 2020,” stated Marty Evans, CCG’s Chief Operating Officer, “and a continuation of our steadfast commitment to the independent, owner-operator who believes in OE Certified repairs and delivers industry-best customer service.”

CCG now operates in 37 states with more than 525 locations and 49 vendor provider partners. The focus remains providing the insurance community with a viable alternative that is differentiated by 2500+ OEM badges and the very best KPI results.

Evans continued,