CARSTAR Adds New Franchise Collision Repair Center to Network in Minnesota

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Auto Care Collision Center, an 8,200 sq. ft. collision repair facility located at 4757 W. Arrowhead Road, in Hermantown, Minn. Dennis Adamski, owner of CARSTAR Auto Care Collision Center, purchased his local body shop over 10 years ago. The advancement of modern vehicles has yet to slow since then, which is why Adamski decided to join the CARSTAR family.

“Providing the best repair quality and customer experience to Hermantown has always been my goal,” says Adamski. “To continue providing this level of service, we needed extra support. I think the community will appreciate the